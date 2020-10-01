Loading articles...

Maine's peak leaf-peeping weekend is on the way

Last Updated Oct 1, 2020 at 1:28 am EDT

PORTLAND, Maine — The coming weekend could be the best of the fall for Maine’s leaf peepers.

Most of the state is experiencing peak fall foliage conditions, while coastal and southern Maine are showing moderate colour change, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry said.

Northern Maine typically peaks earlier than the rest of the state, and parts of the far north are already past peak, the forestry department said.

“The lack of rain this summer and the early widespread frost jumpstarted the progression of foliage colours this season,” noted Gale Ross, the department’s fall foliage co-ordinator.

The state is encouraging leaf watchers to practice social distancing while peeping this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press

