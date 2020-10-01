Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Legends of Horror cancelled due to COVID-19
Another spooky event in the city has been cancelled due to COVID-19.
Legends of Horror will not be held at Casa Loma this year, it said.
In a message on its website, organizers say they came to the difficult, but necessary decision after consulting with public health officials, Mayor John Tory’s office and City of Toronto staff.
They say the health and safety of guests, employees and the surrounding community is their number one priority, and they look forward to welcoming guests back to Legends of Horror at Casa Loma in 2021.
Legends of Horror joins a list of events recently cancelled for the remainder of this year due to the pandemic, including the
Toronto and Richmond Pumkinfest, Nuit Blanche, the Santa Parade.
The
Toronto Canadian International AutoShow announced it’s going virtual for 2021.
