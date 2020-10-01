Loading articles...

Legends of Horror cancelled due to COVID-19

Another spooky event in the city has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

Legends of Horror will not be held at Casa Loma this year, it said.

In a message on its website, organizers say they came to the difficult, but necessary decision after consulting with public health officials, Mayor John Tory’s office and City of Toronto staff.

They say the health and safety of guests, employees and the surrounding community is their number one priority, and they look forward to welcoming guests back to Legends of Horror at Casa Loma in 2021.

Legends of Horror joins a list of events recently cancelled for the remainder of this year due to the pandemic, including the Toronto and Richmond Pumkinfest, Nuit Blanche, the Santa Parade.

The Toronto Canadian International AutoShow announced it’s going virtual for 2021.

Related Stories

Two provinces hard hit by COVID-19 second wave, two different approaches to flattening curveIn-school vaccine programs moved to clinics, doctors' offices in parts of Ontario
|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
CLEAR - EB 401 east of Morningside express. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:39 AM
On this date (Oct 1) in 2019 #Toronto YYZ had a record high 31.8°C. Not that warm today. Cooler air is taking over…
Latest Weather
Read more