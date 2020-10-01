Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
French 'Spiderman' climbs Frankfurt skyscraper, faces fine
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 1, 2020 9:52 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 1, 2020 at 9:58 am EDT
French urban climber Alain Robert, well known as "Spiderman", climbs up the Deutsche Bahn high-rise in central Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Robert was wearing a silver suit and cowboy boots. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
FRANKFURT — German police say French urban climber Alain Robert faces a criminal investigation and fine after scaling one of Frankfurt’s tallest buildings Thursday.
Robert, known as “Spiderman” for his daring stunts, clambered to the top of rail company Deutsche Bahn 166-meter-high (545-foot-high) office building in Germany’s financial capital, untethered and wearing a silver suit and cowboy boots.
Frankfurt police spokesman Thomas Hollerbach told The Associated Press that Robert is in triple trouble after the unauthorized climb.
First, Deutsche Bahn has filed a criminal complaint for trespassing against Robert. Second, he may be required to pay the cost of the police operation to secure the area during the climb. Finally, a drone that Robert’s team used to film the climb didn’t have the required authorization and could incur a further fine.
As a foreign resident, Robert was required to deposit a security against possible future criminal proceedings and then released, Hollerbach said.