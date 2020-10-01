Loading articles...

Fire kills 13 at Chinese theme park at start of long holiday

Last Updated Oct 1, 2020 at 9:44 pm EDT

BEIJING — A fire at a tourist site in China killed 13 people on the first day of an eight-day national holiday, authorities said.

The fire engulfed an exhibition hall of ice lantern and snow sculptures Thursday at the Taitaishan theme park on the outskirts of Taiyuan city in Shanxi province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.

Another 15 people were injured and taken to hospitals, where they were in stable condition, the official Xinhua News Agency said.

Millions of people are expected to travel in China during the holiday in a much anticipated a boost to an economy hit hard by COVID-19.

Taitaishan is a sprawling park with several museums, rides and other attractions.

The Work Safety Committee of the State Council, a national-level organization, will oversee the investigation into the fire, the emergency management ministry said.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:03 PM
Retweeted @PeelPolice: MOTOR VEHICLE COLLISION - Bristol Rd W/ Segriff Drive #Mississauga - 2 vehicles involved - Bristol Road has been shut down…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 12:55 PM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Tornado CONFIRMED in the #Hamilton area Sept. 30 @680NEWSweather @680NEWS 🌪
Latest Weather
Read more