Loading articles...

Man dead after shooting in North York

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

A man is dead after a shooting in North York on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Jane Street just before 10 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The following schools have been locked down as a precaution as police investigate: C. R. Marchant Middle School, Weston Collegiate Institute and Weston Memorial Junior Public Schook.

The Toronto District School Board said the lockdown will soon be moving to a hold and secure.

Police said they are looking for two suspects who were possibly in a vehicle.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
York police raid $9M Markham mansion, discover illegal casino and spa - 680 NEWS
Loading articles...

York police raid $9M Markham mansion, discover illegal casino and spa

Last Updated Oct 1, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT

York Police have released details after their unit executed a search warrant at a 20,000 square foot mansion in Markham that is alleged to have been operating as an illegal casino and spa.

Officers say they also seized 11 guns and more than $1 million in cash as part of the ongoing investigation at the mansion on Decourcy Court – near Major Mackenzie and Warden.

Project Endgame: $10M seized in assets at Markham mansion.

 

Following a search at the luxurious home, officers also found gaming machines and tables, as well as more than $1.5 million in alcohol.

32 people were arrested as a result.

“The money moving through these underground casinos leads to huge profits for criminals that fund other ventures such as prostitution and drug trafficking,” Chief Jim MacSween said.

“This illegal high-stakes gambling also leads to gun violence, armed robberies, kidnappings, extortion and other serious violent offences within our community. We will continue to target organized crime in York Region and use every tool at our disposal, including forensic accounting, to ensure these criminals are held accountable.”

Project End Game started in May after police received information identifying underground casinos scattered in Markham.

Spanning the investigation, including two separate raids conducted in July, 45 people have been arrested and 33 of them have been charged with more than 70 criminal offences.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers.

Photo Gallery

Related Stories

Police seize more than 120,000 fentanyl pills in multiple GTA drug raidsGuns, drugs, cash seized in organized crime probe of Toronto area tow truck industry
|
Latest Traffic & Weather
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:39 AM
On this date (Oct 1) in 2019 #Toronto YYZ had a record high 31.8°C. Not that warm today. Cooler air is taking over…
Latest Weather
Read more