Man dead after shooting in North York

A man is dead after a shooting in North York on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Jane Street just before 10 a.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The following schools have been locked down as a precaution as police investigate: C. R. Marchant Middle School, Weston Collegiate Institute and Weston Memorial Junior Public Schook.

The Toronto District School Board said the lockdown will soon be moving to a hold and secure.

Police said they are looking for two suspects who were possibly in a vehicle.