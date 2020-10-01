Man dead after shooting in North York

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
York police raid $9M Markham mansion, discover illegal casino and spa - 680 NEWS
Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
York police raid $9M Markham mansion, discover illegal casino and spa
by Lucas Casaletto
Posted Sep 30, 2020 12:26 pm EDT
Last Updated Oct 1, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT
York Police have released details after their unit executed a search warrant at a 20,000 square foot mansion in Markham that is alleged to have been operating as an illegal casino and spa.
Officers say they also seized 11 guns and more than $1 million in cash as part of the ongoing investigation at the mansion on Decourcy Court – near Major Mackenzie and Warden.
Following a search at the luxurious home, officers also found gaming machines and tables, as well as more than $1.5 million in alcohol.
32 people were arrested as a result.
“The money moving through these underground casinos leads to huge profits for criminals that fund other ventures such as prostitution and drug trafficking,” Chief Jim MacSween said.
“This illegal high-stakes gambling also leads to gun violence, armed robberies, kidnappings, extortion and other serious violent offences within our community. We will continue to target organized crime in York Region and use every tool at our disposal, including forensic accounting, to ensure these criminals are held accountable.”
“Project End Game“ started in May after police received information identifying underground casinos scattered in Markham.
Spanning the investigation, including two separate raids conducted in July, 45 people have been arrested and 33 of them have been charged with more than 70 criminal offences.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers.