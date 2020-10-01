Loading articles...

EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill

Last Updated Oct 1, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT

A EU supporter waves a flag in front of parliament in London, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The ninth round of trade talks between the EU and Britain have started in Brussels as the two sides continue to clash over the controversial UK Internal Market Bill. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

BRUSSELS — The European Union took legal action against Britain on Thursday over it plans to pass legislation that would breach parts of the legally binding divorce agreement the two sides reached late last year.

The EU action underscored the worsening relations with Britain, which was a member of the bloc until Jan. 31. Both sides are trying to forge a rudimentary free trade agreement before the end of the year, but the fight over the controversial U.K. Internal Market bill has soured relations this month.

The Associated Press

