Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
EU takes legal action against UK over planned Brexit bill
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 1, 2020 5:09 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 1, 2020 at 5:14 am EDT
A EU supporter waves a flag in front of parliament in London, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. The ninth round of trade talks between the EU and Britain have started in Brussels as the two sides continue to clash over the controversial UK Internal Market Bill. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
BRUSSELS — The European Union took legal action against Britain on Thursday over it plans to pass legislation that would breach parts of the legally binding divorce agreement the two sides reached late last year.
The EU action underscored the worsening relations with Britain, which was a member of the bloc until Jan. 31. Both sides are trying to forge a rudimentary free trade agreement before the end of the year, but the fight over the controversial U.K. Internal Market bill has soured relations this month.