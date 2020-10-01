Amazon says nearly 20,000 employees contracted COVID-19

Amazon has resisted to share its data with the public, as well as with its own workers about the total number of confirmed cases at its warehouses.

In a release issued on Thursday, the company said it did a “thorough analysis of data on all 1,372,000 Amazon and Whole Foods Market front-line employees across the US employed at any time from March 1 to September 19, 2020.”

Amazon has faced criticism for a lack of physical distancing in its warehouses and says it is planning to conduct tests on its employees every two weeks.