Amazon says nearly 20,000 employees contracted COVID-19

FILE - In this April 16, 2020 file photo, the Amazon logo is seen in Amazon, in Lauwin Planque, northern France. Amazon is gradually reopening its warehouses in France this week after consulting with unions on virus safety measures in an effort to end weeks of legal troubles that had sharply curtailed the company's business. Amazon shut the warehouses last month after French courts ruled that it hadn't done enough to protect workers from the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)
Shocking details being shared by Amazon today, with the powerful retailer saying 19,816 of its front-line employees at Amazon and Whole Foods have tested positive, or been presumed positive for COVID-19.
This does not include Amazon’s third-party delivery drivers.
Amazon has resisted to share its data with the public, as well as with its own workers about the total number of confirmed cases at its warehouses.
In a release issued on Thursday, the company said it did a “thorough analysis of data on all 1,372,000 Amazon and Whole Foods Market front-line employees across the US employed at any time from March 1 to September 19, 2020.”
Amazon has faced criticism for a lack of physical distancing in its warehouses and says it is planning to conduct tests on its employees every two weeks.