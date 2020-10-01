Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Afghan official: 16 killed in separate traffic accidents
by The Associated Press
Posted Oct 1, 2020 8:09 am EDT
Last Updated Oct 1, 2020 at 8:14 am EDT
KABUL — An Afghan official says at least 16 passengers were killed in separate traffic accidents Thursday in western Herat province.
Jelani Farhad, spokesman for the provincial governor, said a passenger bus collided with a minivan in Adraskan district, leaving 11 people dead and seven others injured.
Farhad said a second accident on the highway connecting the provincial capital Herat and Islam Qala at the border with neighbouring Iran took place when two vehicles collided with a fuel tanker. Five people died and four were injured in that crash, he said.
Traffic accidents are common in Afghanistan mainly due to the poor condition of roads and carelessness of drivers on the highways.
The Associated Press
