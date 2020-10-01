2 people dead following multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Peel police say two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga.

Officers responded to reports of a collision just after 7:30 p.m. near Bristol Road West and Segriff Drive – right off Terry Fox Way.

Bristol Road remains closed between Loonlake Avenue and Segriff.

The cause of the crash is unknown and police say the Major Collision Bureau has taken over the investigation.

UPDATE:

– 2 people have been pronounced deceased

– No further information at this time

– Major Collision Bureau has been notified and will be

attending

– Road closure will remain in effect along Bristol Rd

– Please use alternate routes — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) October 2, 2020

