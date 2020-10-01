Loading articles...

2 people dead following multi-vehicle crash in Mississauga

Last Updated Oct 1, 2020 at 8:39 pm EDT

Peel Regional Police logo on vehicle. (Twitter/@PeelPolice)

Peel police say two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga.

Officers responded to reports of a collision just after 7:30 p.m. near Bristol Road West and Segriff Drive – right off Terry Fox Way.

Bristol Road remains closed between Loonlake Avenue and Segriff.

The cause of the crash is unknown and police say the Major Collision Bureau has taken over the investigation.

More to come…

