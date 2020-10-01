Loading articles...

10,000 driving tickets issued by Toronto police in three weeks

Last Updated Oct 1, 2020 at 9:50 am EDT

Toronto police are reminding all road users to consider the safety of the most vulnerable road users, including school children, pedestrians and cyclists, after officers issued more than 10,000 tickets during this years Back-to-School and Bicycle Safety campaign.

The tickets were handed out between September 8th and September 30th.

  • More than 7,100 tickets were for speeding
  • 2,600 were for aggressive driving
  • Just over 300 for distracted driving
  • 110 tickets were issued for impaired driving.

 

Related Stories

City extends 'ActiveTO' through OctoberCity releases data ahead of final weekend of ActiveTO
|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 14 minutes ago
City Streets: @TorontoHydro is reporting a large outage in the area bounded by the 401 south to St. Clair, and Jane…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:39 AM
On this date (Oct 1) in 2019 #Toronto YYZ had a record high 31.8°C. Not that warm today. Cooler air is taking over…
Latest Weather
Read more