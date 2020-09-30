York police raid $9M Markham mansion, discover illegal casino and spa

York Police have released details after their unit executed a search warrant at a 20,000 square foot mansion in Markham that is alleged to have been operating as an illegal casino and spa.

Officers say they also seized 11 guns and more than $1 million in cash as part of the ongoing investigation at the mansion on Decourcy Court – near Major Mackenzie and Warden.

This $9 million Decourcy Court palace in #Markham was the site of a high-end illegal casino and spa operation recently shut down by @YRP investigators as part of Project Endgame. More at https://t.co/3m7Ct9rNDe. pic.twitter.com/waUAx6yXC4 — York Regional Police (@YRP) September 30, 2020

Following a search at the luxurious home, officers also found gaming machines and tables, as well as more than $1.5 million in alcohol.

32 people were arrested as a result.

“The money moving through these underground casinos leads to huge profits for criminals that fund other ventures such as prostitution and drug trafficking,” Chief Jim MacSween said.

“This illegal high-stakes gambling also leads to gun violence, armed robberies, kidnappings, extortion and other serious violent offences within our community. We will continue to target organized crime in York Region and use every tool at our disposal, including forensic accounting, to ensure these criminals are held accountable.”

“Project End Game“ started in May after police received information identifying underground casinos scattered in Markham.

Spanning the investigation, including two separate raids conducted in July, 45 people have been arrested and 33 of them have been charged with more than 70 criminal offences.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact officers.