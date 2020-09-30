Loading articles...

Wednesday deadline is here to switch TDSB students to online learning

Toronto District School Board building. (CITYNEWS/FILE)

Parents in the Toronto District School board, unhappy with the pandemic-altered learning experience, have until the end of the Wednesday to make a change.

Wednesday marks the first deadline for families switching from in-person to online learning, or the other way around, with the change taking effect the day after thanksgiving.

Families who switch learning modes after Wednesday will have to wait until November 23rd for the change to take effect.

The first week of the TDSB’s virtual school has been a confusing and frustrating one for many families, with some parents telling the Toronto Star their child still doesn’t have a teacher and hasn’t been assigned any courses.

The TDSB had recently announced delays for virtual school to thousands of elementary and secondary students because it said it had an overwhelming demand for online learning.

 

