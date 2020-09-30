Wayne Gretzky's preparing to shut it's doors after 27 years

After 27 years in business, Wayne Gretzky’s Toronto is preparing to shut it’s doors.

Since opening in 1993, the eatery has hosted everyone from sports fans to celebrities. But, the downtown landmark will close next month to make way for a condo project.

Cases filled with memorabilia will be returned to the Gretzky family and private collectors who loaned out the pieces to the restaurant.

Heather Santsche, the restaurant’s general manager tells CBC that feelings are mixed.