Toronto's top doctor recommending further restrictions for bars, restaurants to council on Wednesday
Toronto's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Eileen de Villa gives an update on the city's latest efforts surrounding COVID-19. CITYNEWS
Toronto’s medical officer of health is calling on council to impose further restrictions to bars and restaurants, in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Doctor Eileen de Villa will address Wednesday’s council meeting, where she’ll make several recommendations, including — limiting the number of people allowed in bars and restaurants from 100 to 75, and reducing the number of people allowed at each table from 10 to 6.
De Villa also wants music lowered to conversational levels, and to require eating and drinking establishments to collect contact information from each patron.
The city’s top doctor will call for the extension of COVID-19 bylaws until council’s first meeting of 2021.
Mayor Tory has said he fully supports the recommendations.
Last week,
three restaurants on King Street were ordered to shut their doors by Toronto Public Health for violating terms under the Health Protection and Promotion Act, and on Tuesday a popular Italian restaurant has closed until further notice after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus.
As
Ontario begins its second wave of COVID-19, Toronto continues to be the leader in new case numbers, as well as Ottawa and the Peel Region.
{* loginWidget *}