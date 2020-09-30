Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Toronto is one of the most walkable cities in the world, study says
by Michael Ranger
Posted Sep 30, 2020 9:52 pm EDT
People walking along the boardwalk in Toronto.
Some news coming just in time for World Walking Day on Saturday.
According to a new study, Toronto has been named one of the most walkable cities in the world.
The study was conducted by online travel agency Tourlane. The agency researched hundreds of cities around the world and measured the walking distance between the top five attractions in each.
Toronto was named the 2nd most walkable city in Canada and the 45th worldwide.
The study named High Park, the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, Royal Ontario Museum and Casa Loma as the cities top five attractions. It measure a 2 hour and 28 minute walk between the five notable Toronto landmarks.
Two Italian cities topped the list. Florence was named the most walkable city in the world, followed by Venice.
Washington, D.C. was named the most walkable in the United States.
Top 10 most walkable cities in the world
1 – Florence, Italy – 10 minutes between top five attractions
2 – Venice, Italy – 12 minutes
3 – Riga, Latvia – 30 minutes
4 – Athens, Greece – 38 minutes
5 – Hamburg, Germany – 40 minutes
6 – Edinburgh, UK – 44 minutes
6 – Madrid, Spain – 44 minutes
6 – Porto, Portugal – 44 minutes
9 – Tallinn, Estonia – 46 minutes
9 – Stockholm, Sweden – 46 minutes
Top 10 most walkable cities in North America
1 – Washington, D.C. – 52 minutes between top five attractions