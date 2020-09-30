Server at Keg restaurant in Newmarket confirmed to have COVID-19

A positive case of COVID-19 has turned up at the Keg restaurant in Newmarket.

York Region spokesperson Patrick Casey says public health was notified yesterday and an investigation is now underway.

The location’s manager Brandon Collins has confirmed that a served tested positive on September 24 and the restaurant found out about the positive result on September 28. The restuarant was closed for one day for a deep clean and extra sanitization.

Individuals identified as a high-risk close contact will be notifed by York Region Public Health for further follow-up, isolation and testing.

The Keg is located at 18195 Yonge Street in Newmarket.