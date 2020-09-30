Report: Raptors' Marc Gasol to sign in Spain

It appears Marc Gasol’s time with the Toronto Raptors will come to an end.

The former Raptors centre will reportedly return home to Spain and sign with FCB Barcelona, according to Sergi Carmona.

The 35-year-old has spent the past two seasons in Toronto, averaging 8.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 70 games.

In 2018-19, he helped lead the Raptors to their first NBA championship.

After the Raptors Game 7 loss to the Boston Celtics, Gasol said he wanted to return home and see his family before engaging in contract discussions with the team.

“After everything, every ounce of energy is put into this game and given the circumstances that we’ve been on for the past few months, all you think about right now is trying to get to your family,” Gasol said at the time.

“Whenever that process starts, as far as thinking goes, we’ll start making those decisions when the time comes. But right now, honestly, every ounce of energy I had and mind, was into just the next day.”

Gasol is one of the Raptors key free agents, a group that includes Fred VanVleet, Serge Ibaka and Rondae Hollis Jefferson.