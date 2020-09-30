Loading articles...

Oakville youth centre worker charged with sexual assault

Syl Apps Youth Centre in Oakville. GOOGLE MAPS

Halton Police have charged an employee at an Oakville youth mental health facility with sexual assault.

Police say that 24-year-old Elizabeth Lopresti from Mississauga was a staff member at the Syl Apps Youth Centre.

They allege Lopresti exploited and assaulted an underage resident at the centre. She was arrested on September 29 and suspended from her position at the facility.

Lopresti faces charges of sexual assault, sexual exploitation and breach of trust that stem from a joint investigation by Halton Police and the Children’s Aid Society.

She has been released on a promise to appear in court in Milton on November 3.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.

