Markham teen cast as Disney's Ms. Marvel

Iman Vellani’s Instagram bio reads:

“Dream big. It might come true.”

The 18-year-old Markham, Ontario native has been chosen for the titular role in the new Disney Plus series ‘Ms. Marvel.’

After a lengthy process and numerous auditions Marvel eventually tapped the Canadian teen as the one right for the role.

“Speechless and excited! Wish me luck,” says Markham teen, Iman Vellani, on her casting as the newest Marvel superhero, Ms. Marvel, the first Muslim hero in the Marvel universe. (She has stretching powers, and is not to be confused with Captain Marvel from the movie.) @680NEWS pic.twitter.com/OQGfPA3V0n — Mark Douglas (@Douglas680NEWS) September 30, 2020

The role is Vellani’s first major Hollywood project. But she did play a role in the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

Vellani is an alumni of the TIFF Next Wave committee. The committee for TIFF 2019 was made up of 12 GTA student film lovers of all different backgrounds.

The comittee’s focus is highlighting under-represented voices in film.

Vellani told CBC last year about the committees desire to see stories told from diverse backgrounds.

“We want stories from different genders and different countries and different people.”

The new series revolves around fictional superhero Kamala Khan. Khan is a Pakistani-American teen based in New Jersey.

Khan is Marvel’s first Muslim character to headline their own comic book. The character debuted in the ‘Captain Marvel’ comic in August 2013 before getting her own solo series in early 2014.

In addition to appearing in the series, the character will feature in future Marvel Cinematic Universe films.