Markham teen cast as Disney's Ms. Marvel
by Michael Ranger
Posted Sep 30, 2020 6:49 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 30, 2020 at 6:55 pm EDT
Markham teen Iman Vellani cast to play the title role in new Disney series 'Ms. Marvel.' TIFF
Iman Vellani’s Instagram bio reads:
“Dream big. It might come true.”
The 18-year-old Markham, Ontario native has been chosen for the titular role in the new Disney Plus series ‘Ms. Marvel.’
After a lengthy process and numerous auditions Marvel eventually tapped the Canadian teen as the one right for the role.
The role is Vellani’s first major Hollywood project. But she did play a role in the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.
Vellani is an alumni of the TIFF Next Wave committee. The committee for TIFF 2019 was made up of 12 GTA student film lovers of all different backgrounds.
The comittee’s focus is highlighting under-represented voices in film.
Vellani told CBC last year about the committees desire to see stories told from diverse backgrounds.
“We want stories from different genders and different countries and different people.”
The new series revolves around fictional superhero Kamala Khan. Khan is a Pakistani-American teen based in New Jersey.
Khan is Marvel’s first Muslim character to headline their own comic book. The character debuted in the ‘Captain Marvel’ comic in August 2013 before getting her own solo series in early 2014.
In addition to appearing in the series, the character will feature in future Marvel Cinematic Universe films.
