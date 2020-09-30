Loading articles...

Man punched in face after confronting another for not wearing mask in Toronto, police say

Last Updated Sep 30, 2020 at 12:41 pm EDT

Security camera images of suspect in Assault Cause Bodily Harm investigation. Toronto Police

Toronto police are investigating an assault inside a Flemingdon Park convenience store that looks to have been sparked over someone not wearing a mask.

It happened around 9 o’clock at night on September 18th in the Don Mills – Eglinton Area.

Police say the suspect walked into the store without a mask.

Another man questioned him about it, and police say the maskless man punched the other man in the face, breaking some of his teeth.

Police describe the man as 22-23 years, with brown skin, tall, black hair, wearing brown clothing, spoke Dari, and was possibly called Faisel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Security camera images of suspect in Assault Cause Bodily Harm investigation.

 

 

Related Stories

Dozens charged, millions in property, cash seized in alleged illegal casino bust
|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: Collision WB 403 west of Waterdown Rd. - two right lanes blocked, transport truck has flipped over.…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:31 AM
Thunderstorm Outlook from Environment 🇨🇦 (as of 12noon Sept.30) (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more