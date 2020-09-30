Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Man punched in face after confronting another for not wearing mask in Toronto, police say
by News Staff
Posted Sep 30, 2020 12:26 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 30, 2020 at 12:41 pm EDT
Security camera images of suspect in Assault Cause Bodily Harm investigation. Toronto Police
Toronto police are investigating an assault inside a
convenience store that looks to have been sparked over someone not wearing a mask. Flemingdon Park
It happened around 9 o’clock at night on September 18th in the Don Mills – Eglinton Area.
Police say the suspect walked into the store without a mask.
Another man questioned him about it, and police say the maskless man punched the other man in the face, breaking some of his teeth.
Police describe the man as 22-23 years, with brown skin, tall, black hair, wearing brown clothing, spoke Dari, and was possibly called Faisel.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
Security camera images of suspect in Assault Cause Bodily Harm investigation.
{* loginWidget *}