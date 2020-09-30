Man punched in face after confronting another for not wearing mask in Toronto, police say

Toronto police are investigating an assault inside a Flemingdon Park convenience store that looks to have been sparked over someone not wearing a mask.

It happened around 9 o’clock at night on September 18th in the Don Mills – Eglinton Area.

Police say the suspect walked into the store without a mask.

Another man questioned him about it, and police say the maskless man punched the other man in the face, breaking some of his teeth.

Police describe the man as 22-23 years, with brown skin, tall, black hair, wearing brown clothing, spoke Dari, and was possibly called Faisel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.