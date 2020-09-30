Loading articles...

Health Canada approves rapid test for COVID-19

Last Updated Sep 30, 2020 at 2:15 pm EDT

Covid-19 samples sit in a refrigerator at a LifeLabs testing facility in Toronto. Photographer: Cole Burston/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Just a day after the Trudeau government announced it would be purchasing 7.9-million units of the I-D now rapid test from U.S. based ‘Abbott Diagnostics’, Health Canada now confirms it has approved the test for use in the country.

These nasal swab test kits could provide results in as little as 15 minutes as opposed to the general 1-3 days we’re seeing at testing centres across the country.

The government has not given a timeline for delivery, but Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, says they will be working with provinces and territories to distribute them when available.

“The key priority is high risk and remote settings,” Tam said on Tuesday.

Conservatives accuse the Liberals of dragging their feet on rapid tests but Justin Trudeau says his government will not interfere with the scientific approval process.

The news comes as the country continues to deal with serious testing backlogs, as the second wave of COVID-19 sparks a significant spike in cases.

