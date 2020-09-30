Loading articles...

Grains higher, livestock mixed

Last Updated Sep 30, 2020 at 3:44 pm EDT

Wheat for Dec. advanced 28.50 cents at 5.78 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 14.25 cents at 3.79 a bushel, Dec. oats was up 8.25 cents at $2.8575 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans gained 30.50 cents at $10.2350 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Oct. live cattle was off .35 cent at $1.0855 a pound; Oct. feeder cattle fell 1.57 cents at $1.4135 a pound; while Oct. lean hogs was up.43 cent at $.7280 a pound.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 29 minutes ago
CLEAR: WB Finch at Don Mills. #WBFinch
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:31 AM
Thunderstorm Outlook from Environment 🇨🇦 (as of 12noon Sept.30) (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more