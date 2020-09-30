Ford sends strong message to irresponsible 'yahoos': 'We're all in this together'

Ontario’s Premier unleashed on a group of ‘yahoos’ that he says aren’t being considerate as the province works towards handling a second wave of COVID-19.

Speaking at his daily briefing, Ford kicked off the session by condemning anti-mask groups, such as ‘Hugs Not Masks’, that continue to actively encourage people to ignore public health measures.

“You really want to do this while everyone is working their back off,” Ford said on Wednesday.

“Have you ever walked through an ICU unit seeing someone struggling for their life on a ventilator and having their loved ones outside of a hospital? Have you ever been to a long-term care facility when people are struggling and the PSW’s are working their backs off?”

“You guys want to go out there and act like a bunch of yahoos. I am being polite with yahoos. Guys, give your head a shake,” Ford added.

Ford’s impassioned rant comes as the province reported numbers that show nearly one-third of all residents at some of the city’s west end long-term care homes have tested positive for COVID-19.

The province announced on Wednesday that over 6,000 residents across Ontario’s long-term care facilities have now tested positive for the virus.

“We’re pouring money, a half a billion dollars into long-term care and you want to pull these stunts? Good luck because I’ll tell you one thing, 99 per cent of the population doesn’t believe in what you’re doing,” Ford said.

Ontario’s top doctor, David Williams, followed Ford’s answer by saying that if contact tracing is done properly, the province will eventually reach the day when no one will need to wear masks.

The province reported 625 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. tracing