Loading articles...

Detectives weren't given access to Barry Sherman's office until one month after murder: report

Last Updated Sep 30, 2020 at 9:10 am EDT

Barry and Honey Sherman are shown in a handout photo from the United Jewish Appeal. Toronto police say the deaths of Apotex founder Barry Sherman and his wife Honey were a "double homicide.'' THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-United Jewish Appeal MANDATORY CREDIT

Nearly three years after billionaires Barry and Honey Sherman were found murdered in their North York mansion, a new report suggests homicide detectives weren’t given access to Barry Sherman’s office until a month after his death.

That means the generic drug titan’s computer and paper files, and anything else in Sherman’s office at Apotex headquarters, were off limits to investigators in the early days of the probe.

The Toronto Star reports that the delay was caused by concerns over keeping drug patents and other commercial information out of the public eye.

It’s just the latest in a string of problems with the case detailed by the Toronto Star, including delays in viewing security video footage and taking fingerprints from people known to be in the Sherman home.

The founder of Apotex and his wife were found dead beside their basement pool in December of 2017.

No arrests have been made but police have told the star, they have a working theory of the case and an idea of what happened.

Related Stories

Toronto police and family to make statement in Barry and Honey Sherman case$10 million reward offered in Barry and Honey Sherman murder investigation
|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Bayview in the express - the left lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 16 minutes ago
Thunderstorm Outlook from Environment 🇨🇦 (as of 12noon Sept.30) (Jill)
Latest Weather
Read more