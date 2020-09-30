Detectives weren't given access to Barry Sherman's office until one month after murder: report

Nearly three years after billionaires Barry and Honey Sherman were found murdered in their North York mansion, a new report suggests homicide detectives weren’t given access to Barry Sherman’s office until a month after his death.

That means the generic drug titan’s computer and paper files, and anything else in Sherman’s office at Apotex headquarters, were off limits to investigators in the early days of the probe.

The Toronto Star reports that the delay was caused by concerns over keeping drug patents and other commercial information out of the public eye.

It’s just the latest in a string of problems with the case detailed by the Toronto Star, including delays in viewing security video footage and taking fingerprints from people known to be in the Sherman home.

The founder of Apotex and his wife were found dead beside their basement pool in December of 2017.

No arrests have been made but police have told the star, they have a working theory of the case and an idea of what happened.