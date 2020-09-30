Loading articles...

On the front lines as COVID-19 surges in Ontario

People wait in line for hours at a COVID assessment centre at Mount Sinai Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, September 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

In today’s Big Story podcast, cases are increasing exponentially. Hospital admissions are beginning to follow them. The doctors who oversee ICUs are nervous. And the public is looking for clear rules they can follow—only those seem to vary by public health unit.

Dr. Michael Warner runs an ICU in Toronto. He can see the line from his hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre stretching down the road from his office. Along with other doctors and epidemiologists, he’s been sounding warning bells about how close COVID-19 is to being out of control all over again. So what needs to happen now?

GUEST: Dr. Michael Warner

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 03:43 AM
Collision #WB401 approaching Winston Churchill remains in place blocking the two right lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:29 AM
Good Wednesday morning and the last day of September! It will be another unsettled day #Toronto GTA and we’ll add t…
Latest Weather
Read more