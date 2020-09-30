Toronto city council approves further restrictions on bars, restaurants

Toronto city council has voted to implement further restrictions to try and curb the spread of COVID-19.

Councillors voted in favour of a plan, put forth earlier this week by Toronto’s medical officer of health, that will mainly affect restaurants and bars in the city.

Bars and restaurants will now be required to log contact information for every customer, not just one person in each party and the number of people allowed at a table will be limited to six.

As well, the number of people allowed inside a restaurant or bar at any one time will now be limited to 75, down from 100.

Establishments where music is played are being ordered to keep the level no louder than “normal conversation” in order to prevent the spreading of droplets.

These additional measures are on top of provincial restrictions placed on bars and restaurants last week, requiring them to stop serving alcohol by 11 p.m. and close at midnight, except for takeout and delivery, while ordering strip clubs to close immediately.

In response to concerns that these added restrictions will further negatively impact an already struggling food service industry, Mayor John Tory has suggested further supports, such as providing winter patios and requesting additional financial support from the federal government.

“I’m committed to doing everything possible as a city government to help restaurants and other businesses that are hard hits,” said Tory.

City council is also urging the province to mandate face coverings in workplaces where physical distancing is not possible.