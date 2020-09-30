Loading articles...

Canadian Press NewsAlert: Health Canada green lights first rapid COVID-19 test

Last Updated Sep 30, 2020 at 1:58 pm EDT

OTTAWA — Health Canada has given the green light to a rapid test for COVID-19.

The department posted news of the approval of the Abbott Diagnostics ID Now test this afternoon, a day after the government said it had a deal to buy nearly eight million of the tests from the company.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

