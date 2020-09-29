Loading articles...

Western University students under review after multiple parties over the weekend

FILE -- Students walk by the Social Science Centre at the University of Western Ontario Friday, Oct. 16, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

Western University has placed about 100 students under review after campus police broke up multiple parties in residences over the weekend.

The associate vice-president responsible for housing tells the Globe and Mail that campus police were called to university residences in London on Saturday night, for what’s become known as “fake homecoming,” where students host large, homecoming-like parties on another weekend.

Chris Alleyne said it appears the majority of students acted responsibly on and off campus, but he is disappointed in the behavior of some students in residences.

This comes as Western University deals with a COVID-19 outbreak that has infected dozens of students.

It said staff cleaned and sanitized the residences on Monday.

