Vaughan City Hall confirms a 2nd worker has COVID-19
by News Staff
Posted Sep 29, 2020 8:06 pm EDT
File photo of Vaughan City Hall. CITYNEWS
A second employee at Vaughan City Hall has now tested positive for COVID-19.
The Vaughan Citizen is reporting that management at the facility have committed to specialized disinfecting of specific areas to ensure that the building remains a safe space.
The city says the specialized cleaning is in addition to regular increased cleaning and disinfecting that has been completed since the beginning of the pandemic.
The second and most recent case was discovered on September 22. The city confirmed an original case of a city hall worker on September 9.
Vaughan City Hall remains closed to the public until January 2021 at the earliest.
