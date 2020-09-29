Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Trudeau pledges additional $400 million in humanitarian aid to fight COVID-19
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 29, 2020 8:54 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 29, 2020 at 9:28 am EDT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listens to a question during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada will commit an additional $400 million in development and humanitarian spending to combat COVID-19.
Trudeau says the new money will go to trusted partners that are fighting COVID-19 around the world.
Trudeau made the pledge during a videoconference at the United Nations that he co-hosted with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness.
It was the second time since the spring the three held a meeting of the UN’s High-Level Event on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond.
Trudeau says Canada will invest more in the coming years and he will continue to advocate for debt relief for countries facing economic hardship because of the pandemic.
Trudeau says Canada will push to have the voices of those countries heard in larger forums such as the G7, G20 and the World Bank.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2020.
The Canadian Press
