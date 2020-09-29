Toronto sign to be dimmed to mourn 1M lives lost to COVID-19

The iconic Toronto sign in front of city hall will be dimmed on Tuesday night to mourn the COVID-19 pandemic’s staggering death toll.

The worldwide death toll eclipsed a million people on Monday.

As of Tuesday, 2,844 Ontarians have lost their lives to the virus.

In a tweet, Toronto Mayor John Tory urged citizens to continue following public health advice to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

The Toronto Sign will be dimmed tonight to mourn the more than 1 million people who have died around the world due to #COVID19. We urge everyone to continue to follow public health advice to help save lives and stop the spread of #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/ELtfwUokJr — John Tory (@JohnTory) September 29, 2020

Toronto’s medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, echoed Tory’s sentiments, offering condolences and reminding people to remain vigilant in the ongoing public health battle.

With heavy hearts, we mark this tragic milestone & offer our sincerest condolences to everyone who has lost a friend, family member or loved one to #COVID19 across our city & beyond. We must all continue to do our part to prevent virus spread in our city. https://t.co/l4E9vLdNWq — Dr. Eileen de Villa (@epdevilla) September 29, 2020

On Monday, de Villa said she would be recommending further restrictions for Toronto bars and restaurants when city council meets on Wednesday.

Her recommendations, which are supported by Tory, include limiting the number of people allowed in bars/restaurants from 100 to 75 and reducing the number of people at a table from 10 to 6, among others.