Toronto sign to be dimmed to mourn 1M lives lost to COVID-19

The Toronto sign in front of City Hall. Mayor John Tory Twitter/ @JohnTory

The iconic Toronto sign in front of city hall will be dimmed on Tuesday night to mourn the COVID-19 pandemic’s staggering death toll.

The worldwide death toll eclipsed a million people on Monday.

As of Tuesday, 2,844 Ontarians have lost their lives to the virus.

In a tweet, Toronto Mayor John Tory urged citizens to continue following public health advice to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

Toronto’s medical officer of health, Dr. Eileen de Villa, echoed Tory’s sentiments, offering condolences and reminding people to remain vigilant in the ongoing public health battle.

On Monday, de Villa said she would be recommending further restrictions for Toronto bars and restaurants when city council meets on Wednesday.

Her recommendations, which are supported by Tory, include limiting the number of people allowed in bars/restaurants from 100 to 75 and reducing the number of people at a table from 10 to 6, among others.

 

