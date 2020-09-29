Toronto police warn about a number of street robberies in Scarborough

Toronto police are warning you about a number of street robberies in the north-east part of Scarborough.

Police are investigating four incidents that happened last Thursday and Saturday in the early morning, all between 1 o’clock and 6 o’clock, in an area bordered by Warden Avenue to Neilson Road, and Sheppard Avenue to Finch Avenue.

In each case, the victim would either be getting off at, or waiting at a TTC bus stop, when they’d be surrounded by men, who’d assault them or threaten them with a knife, before robbing them.

There’s no description of the suspects, and no word on how many police are looking for.