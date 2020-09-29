Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Reports of gunshots in North York, police searching for 2 suspects
by Michael Ranger
Posted Sep 29, 2020 10:24 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 29, 2020 at 10:27 pm EDT
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto Police are investigating a shooting near Jane and Finch.
Police received reports of gunshots in the area Driftwood Avenue and Yorkwoods Gate at around 9:35 p.m.
Upon arrival they found multiple shell casings on the ground
According to witnesses a man was seen fleeing to a vehicle in the area. The vehicle is described as white with silver rims.
Police are looking for two male suspects. The first is described to have braided hair and was seen wearing white pants and a white sweater. The second was seen wearing a black sweater, black jacket and jeans..
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.
