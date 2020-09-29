Reports of gunshots in North York, police searching for 2 suspects

Toronto Police are investigating a shooting near Jane and Finch.

Police received reports of gunshots in the area Driftwood Avenue and Yorkwoods Gate at around 9:35 p.m.

Upon arrival they found multiple shell casings on the ground

According to witnesses a man was seen fleeing to a vehicle in the area. The vehicle is described as white with silver rims.

Police are looking for two male suspects. The first is described to have braided hair and was seen wearing white pants and a white sweater. The second was seen wearing a black sweater, black jacket and jeans..

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.