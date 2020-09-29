Loading articles...

Toronto police investigate shooting allegedly involving a tow truck

Last Updated Sep 29, 2020 at 9:29 pm EDT

Toronto Police cruiser

Toronto police say they are investigating a shooting allegedly involving a tow truck.

Police tweeted at around 8:42 p.m. Tuesday that they had been called to the Midland Avenue and Ellesmere Road area for a report of gunfire.

When officers arrived shortly after, they found blood at the scene, but no victims or suspects.

Witnesses told investigators the shooter fled in a tow truck and that a victim left the scene in a black Range Rover SUV.

Later, police said a man was dropped off at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. He is listed as having serious injuries.

It is not clear if the man in the hospital is connected to the alleged shooting at Midland Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

Investigators said they are dealing with multiple crime scenes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

 

