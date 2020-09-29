Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
In a strange year for sports, the Toronto Blue Jays had the strangest year of all
by The Big Story
Posted Sep 29, 2020 5:11 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 29, 2020 at 5:21 am EDT
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left, and Randal Grichuk, top, celebrate with Jonathan Villar after Guerrero and Grichuk scored against the New York Yankees on a double by Alejandro Kirk during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., on Sept. 24, 2020. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus
In today’s Big Story podcast, they played zero games in Toronto. They spent the first three weeks on the road. They lost their best hitter for half the year. Their ace welcomed a baby during a pandemic. They were written off as young but not ready. They ended up in the playoffs, by clinching a spot that had never existed until this season.
The Blue Jays are a bunch of talented kids of former big leaguers, a South Korean ace and a handful of fireball arms out of the bullpen. They are flawed, but they don’t care. They’re not supposed to be here and they don’t care about that, either. This is an unlikely team in the most unlikely of circumstances. So what do they do with it?