In a strange year for sports, the Toronto Blue Jays had the strangest year of all

Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left, and Randal Grichuk, top, celebrate with Jonathan Villar after Guerrero and Grichuk scored against the New York Yankees on a double by Alejandro Kirk during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., on Sept. 24, 2020. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus

In today’s Big Story podcast, they played zero games in Toronto. They spent the first three weeks on the road. They lost their best hitter for half the year. Their ace welcomed a baby during a pandemic. They were written off as young but not ready. They ended up in the playoffs, by clinching a spot that had never existed until this season.

The Blue Jays are a bunch of talented kids of former big leaguers, a South Korean ace and a handful of fireball arms out of the bullpen. They are flawed, but they don’t care. They’re not supposed to be here and they don’t care about that, either. This is an unlikely team in the most unlikely of circumstances. So what do they do with it?

GUEST: Arden Zwelling, Senior Writer, Sportsnet

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify.

You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

