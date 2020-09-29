City extends 'ActiveTO' through October

People love cycling, walking and rollerblading along the Lake Shore, so much so, that the City is extending ‘ActiveTO’ into October.

That means stretches of the Lake Shores in the East and West ends will be closed again this weekend.

Closures will be in place from Saturday, October 3 (6 a.m.) to Sunday, October 4 (11 p.m.):

Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes only) from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road. As a result, the eastbound Gardiner Expressway off ramp to Lake Shore Boulevard West will also be closed

Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only) from Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue

Bayview Avenue from Front Street East to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue

Streets are for people. Good news, Toronto. Our weekend ActiveTO street closures have been extended through October. Get outside, stay healthy, and practice physical distancing. #ActiveTO — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) September 29, 2020

Toronto recently released data pointing to ‘ActiveTO’ being a growing, influential success for residents.

The City says on average 18,000 cyclists used Lake Shore West on warm, summer days this year.

There’s been at least one ‘ActiveTO’ related road closure on approximately 20 consecutive weekends from May to September.