Loading articles...

City extends 'ActiveTO' through October

Last Updated Sep 29, 2020 at 3:35 pm EDT

Some cyclists enjoying a daytime ride down the waterfront in Toronto. Courtesy/waterfronttrail.org

People love cycling, walking and rollerblading along the Lake Shore, so much so, that the City is extending ‘ActiveTO’ into October.

That means stretches of the Lake Shores in the East and West ends will be closed again this weekend.

Closures will be in place from Saturday, October 3 (6 a.m.) to Sunday, October 4 (11 p.m.):

  • Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes only) from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road. As a result, the eastbound Gardiner Expressway off ramp to Lake Shore Boulevard West will also be closed

 

  • Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only) from Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue

 

  • Bayview Avenue from Front Street East to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue

 

Toronto recently released data pointing to ‘ActiveTO’ being a growing, influential success for residents.

The City says on average 18,000 cyclists used Lake Shore West on warm, summer days this year.

There’s been at least one ‘ActiveTO’ related road closure on approximately 20 consecutive weekends from May to September.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
WB 401 west of the 400 express - left lane blocked with a stalled vehicle. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:18 AM
Yesterday at this time ( 9:15am) #Toronto YYZ was already at 20°C feeling like 25. It’s a lot cooler today, lot mor…
Latest Weather
Read more