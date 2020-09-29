Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
City extends 'ActiveTO' through October
by News Staff
Posted Sep 29, 2020 3:34 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 29, 2020 at 3:35 pm EDT
Some cyclists enjoying a daytime ride down the waterfront in Toronto. Courtesy/waterfronttrail.org
People love cycling, walking and rollerblading along the Lake Shore, so much so, that the City is extending ‘ActiveTO’ into October.
That means stretches of the Lake Shores in the East and West ends will be closed again this weekend.
Closures will be in place from Saturday, October 3 (6 a.m.) to Sunday, October 4 (11 p.m.):
Lake Shore Boulevard West (eastbound lanes only) from Windermere Avenue to Stadium Road. As a result, the eastbound Gardiner Expressway off ramp to Lake Shore Boulevard West will also be closed
Lake Shore Boulevard East (eastbound lanes only) from Leslie Street to Woodbine Avenue
Bayview Avenue from Front Street East to Rosedale Valley Road, and River Street from Gerrard Street East to Bayview Avenue
Toronto
pointing to ‘ActiveTO’ being a growing, influential success for residents. recently released data
The City says on average 18,000 cyclists used Lake Shore West on warm, summer days this year.
There’s been at least one ‘ActiveTO’ related road closure on approximately 20 consecutive weekends from May to September.
{* loginWidget *}