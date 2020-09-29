Loading articles...

The top 10 movies on the Apple TV app

Last Updated Sep 29, 2020 at 12:28 pm EDT

Apple TV app – Movies US charts:

1. Ava (2020)

2. The Secret: Dare to Dream

3. The Outpost

4. Antebellum

5. Alone

6. The Last Starfighter

7. Father of the Bride

8. The King of Staten Island

9. RBG

10. Willow

Apple TV app – Movies US charts – Independent:

