"That was a s***show," reaction to the first presidential debate

CNN’s chief political correspondent Dana Bash didn’t mince words in her review.

“That was a s***show.”

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden took the stage on Tuesday night in the first of three presidential debates and most reactions to the event echoed Bash’s sentiments.

Chaotic and combative are some of the words being used to describe what happened.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper called it a “disgrace.”

“The American people lost. That was horrific.”

For 90 minutes through interruptions, insults and accusations the two political rivals touched on topics like climate change, the Supreme Court, health care and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two also found time to trade insults about each other’s relatives.

680’s political affairs specialist John Stall said that a babysitter may have been more appropriate for this debate than a moderator.

“That debate is impossible to analyze, it was so astounding. Shocking. Hard to watch. Hard to listen to. Embarrassing on many levels giving the number and level of personal attacks. It was nowhere near presidential. Neither one of them can be considered a winner.”

Hear more from Stall here:

A big complaint among viewers and analysts was the consistent interruption. After getting repeatedly interrupted by the President early in the debate, Biden eventually snapped back “will you shut up, man?”

Next debate, moderator has to cut mics. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) September 30, 2020

The two political rivals will try again in the second debate on October 15.