Terry Fox Run sees 20 per cent fundraising boost despite pandemic: organizers
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 29, 2020 4:37 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 29, 2020 at 4:44 pm EDT
Organizers behind the Terry Fox Run say the annual event has seen a 20 per cent increase in fundraising this year even though it was held virtually for the first time in four decades.
Terry Fox Foundation spokesperson Martha McClew says more than 80,000 people participated virtually in the run this year.
McClew says people are still registering to fundraise even though the official event is already over.
She says the organization did not expect such a high number this year when “there was really nowhere to go except to walk out your front door and do it around the block.”
Still, McClew says she hopes this year’s run will be the first and last held online.
The Terry Fox Foundation is planning to hold its school run tomorrow, with 3.7 million students from 9,000 schools across the country registered to participate.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Sept. 29, 2020.
The Canadian Press
