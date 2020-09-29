Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Technical glitches mark historical moment in House of Commons with first remote vote
by The Canadian Press
Posted Sep 29, 2020 7:26 am EDT
The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa is seen, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Justin Trudeau's ethical conduct will be put under an opposition microscope today during a rare summer sitting of the House of Commons, but the prime minister won't be there. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Members of Parliament have completed their first-ever remote vote in the House of Commons, a historic occasion marked by numerous technical glitches, lengthy delays and cameo appearances by some of their kids and even a family dog.
The vote was on a Bloc Quebecois sub-amendment to a Conservative amendment to last week’s throne speech, a routine matter that normally would have taken 15 minutes.
It was roundly defeated by a vote of 293-33, with help from one Bloc MP who accidentally voted against his own party’s sub-amendment “due to all the confusion” over voting by videoconference.
But it took almost two hours to arrive at that result.
Right off the bat, a system failure by Microsoft delayed the vote for about 40 minutes.
For the eventual vote, only a few dozen MPs were physically present in the Commons while the rest joined in from remote locations in an excruciatingly slow, roll call videoconference vote.