Student film shoot results in gunpoint arrests after 911 calls

A student film project that was a bit too realistic resulted in gunpoint arrests in Oakville on the weekend.

In a release, Halton regional police said a citizen called 911 after seeing a man being held at gunpoint and forced into an apartment on Saturday morning on Marlborough Court.

Police received further calls about a person with a hatchet and screaming and yelling coming from the apartment.

The witness accounts prompted an immediate response from officers, including the Tactical Rescue Unit.

Upon arrival, officers arrested four males at gunpoint. No one was injured.

“During a search of the apartment, officers located a prop handgun and a plastic hatchet,” police said in a release. “The arrested parties explained to police that they were film students, and that the weapons and screaming and yelling had been part of a film shoot.”

All four detained males were released without charge.

Police issued a warning to aspiring filmmakers and actors, advising them to notify authorities if they intend to film a movie that could appear suspicious to the public and to retain proper filming permits.

“Prop guns can be mistaken for genuine firearms by members of the public. This poses potential risks for public safety, as police will respond to any reported incident under the assumption that the firearm is real and not authorized. While this particular incident ended safely, we would like to avoid a similar incident in the future.”