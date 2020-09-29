Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller: US home prices rise 3.9% in July
by Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press
Posted Sep 29, 2020 9:03 am EDT
Last Updated Sep 29, 2020 at 9:14 am EDT
WASHINGTON — U.S. home prices rose at a faster pace in July as the housing market continued to show strength in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, rose 3.9% in July from a year earlier, up from a 3.5% annual gain in June.
The 20-city index excluded prices from the Detroit metropolitan area index because of delays related to pandemic at the recording office in Wayne County, which includes Detroit.
Phoenix (up 9.2%), Seattle (7%) and Charlotte, North Carolina (6%), reported the biggest year-over-year gains. Sixteen of the 19 cities saw prices rise at a faster pace than they did in June.
Helped by rock-bottom mortgage rates, the U.S. housing market has largely withstood the economic fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak.
