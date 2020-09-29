Loading articles...

Police investigate report of gunfire near Driftwood Avenue and Yorkwoods Gate

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto police are investigating a shooting incident in the Driftwood Avenue and Yorkwoods Gate area.

Police tweeted at around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday that they had received a report of gunfire in the area.

When officers arrived, they found multiple gun shell casings at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators a man was seen running to a nearby vehicle, which is described as being white in colour and equipped with silver rims.

In total, police said there appear to be two people involved with the incident.

The first suspect is described as a male with braided hair. He was seen wearing white pants and a white sweater.

The second suspect is also male. He was seen wearing a black sweater, a black jacket and jeans.

Police said they continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

