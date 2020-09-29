Reported shooting at Amazon facility in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There is has been a reported shooting at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department said on its Twitter account Tuesday night that the scene is secured and that more information would follow.

In June, there was a targeted shooting outside this Amazon facility that left one person killed and two others slightly wounded.

A 20-year-old man who was fatally shot while waiting in line outside the Amazon warehouse to apply for a job, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Brian Kee had said during a news conference.

Kee said two men got out of a silver car at about 2 p.m., on June 29 and ran up to the victim and started firing handguns before they drove away. Two bystanders were grazed by bullets but did not require hospitalization, Kee said.

Authorities said the shooting on the city’s north side does not appear to have been a case of workplace violence.

The Associated Press