Police investigating a Scarborough shooting involving a tow truck
by Michael Ranger
Posted Sep 29, 2020 9:35 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 29, 2020 at 9:41 pm EDT
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman
Toronto Police are investigating a shooting in Scarborough.
Police were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Ellesmere Road around 8:40 p.m. after getting reports that a man was shot.
Upon arrival they located blood on the ground but found no victims or suspects.
A man in his 30’s was dropped off at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man has serious injuries.
Witnesses say the shooter fled the scene in a tow truck while the victim left in a black Range Rover.
There is a large police presence in the area.
SHOOTING: (UPDATE) Midland Ave & Ellesmere Rd – police o/s investigating – an adult male has been dropped off at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound – officers advised shooting victim sustained serious injuries – officers have located multiple crime scenes#GO1853696 ^al