Police investigating a Scarborough shooting involving a tow truck

Toronto Police are investigating a shooting in Scarborough.

Police were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Ellesmere Road around 8:40 p.m. after getting reports that a man was shot.

Upon arrival they located blood on the ground but found no victims or suspects.

A man in his 30’s was dropped off at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man has serious injuries.

Witnesses say the shooter fled the scene in a tow truck while the victim left in a black Range Rover.

There is a large police presence in the area.