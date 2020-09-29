Loading articles...

Police investigating a Scarborough shooting involving a tow truck

Last Updated Sep 29, 2020 at 9:41 pm EDT

A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

Toronto Police are investigating a shooting in Scarborough.

Police were called to the area of Midland Avenue and Ellesmere Road around 8:40 p.m. after getting reports that a man was shot.

Upon arrival they located blood on the ground but found no victims or suspects.

A man in his 30’s was dropped off at a hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the man has serious injuries.

Witnesses say the shooter fled the scene in a tow truck while the victim left in a black Range Rover.

There is a large police presence in the area.

 

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 23 minutes ago
#WB403 approaching York Blvd in Hamilton - two right lanes are blocked because of a crash.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:22 PM
Retweeted @ECCCWeatherON: Thunderstorm Outlook for Ontario valid for Wednesday and Thursday. #ONStorm Some hail and gusty winds may accompany som…
Latest Weather
Read more