Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Brampton shooting leaves person with life-threatening injuries
by News Staff
Posted Sep 29, 2020 11:55 pm EDT
Last Updated Sep 30, 2020 at 12:10 am EDT
A Peel Regional Police vehicle is shown in a 2020 Twitter photo. (FILE/TWITTER/@PEELPOLICE)
Peel police said they are investigating after a person was left with life-threatening injuries following an alleged shooting in a Brampton neighbourhood Tuesday evening.
Police said they were called at around 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the McLaughlin Road South and Ray Lawson Blvd. area.
Officers said a victim was found with a gunshot wound. The person was transported to the hospital by Peel paramedics with life-threatening injuries, police said.
No other information has been released by the police.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.
SHOOTING: – C/R 11:00pm – Area of McLaughlin Rd S / Ray Lawson Blvd #Brampton – Victim located with gunshot wound – Injuries believed to be life-threatening – Large #PRP Presence in area – Roads closed in area, seek alternate routes. – More info as it comes….. PR200316914