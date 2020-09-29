Loading articles...

Brampton shooting leaves person with life-threatening injuries

Last Updated Sep 30, 2020 at 12:10 am EDT

A Peel Regional Police vehicle is shown in a 2020 Twitter photo. (FILE/TWITTER/@PEELPOLICE)

Peel police said they are investigating after a person was left with life-threatening injuries following an alleged shooting in a Brampton neighbourhood Tuesday evening.

Police said they were called at around 11 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the McLaughlin Road South and Ray Lawson Blvd. area.

Officers said a victim was found with a gunshot wound. The person was transported to the hospital by Peel paramedics with life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other information has been released by the police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.

