Ontario reports a dip in new COVID-19 cases one day after setting record high

Last Updated Sep 29, 2020 at 11:02 am EDT

Ontario is reporting 554 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Tuesday.

This number comes one day after the province recorded a new number, with 700 new cases and one new death, and when Premier Doug Ford declared Ontario is in wave two of the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • There is an increase of 323 resolved cases.
  • Nearly 38,400 tests were completed.
  • There are a total of 51,085 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.
  • There are 251 new cases in Toronto, 106 cases in Ottawa, 79 cases in Peel, and 43 cases in the York Region.
  • 62% of Tuesday’s cases are in people under the age of 40.

 

 

 

