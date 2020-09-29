Ontario reports a dip in new COVID-19 cases one day after setting record high

Ontario is reporting 554 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths on Tuesday.

This number comes one day after the province recorded a new number, with 700 new cases and one new death, and when Premier Doug Ford declared Ontario is in wave two of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is an increase of 323 resolved cases.

Nearly 38,400 tests were completed.

There are a total of 51,085 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ontario.

There are 251 new cases in Toronto, 106 cases in Ottawa, 79 cases in Peel, and 43 cases in the York Region.

62% of Tuesday’s cases are in people under the age of 40.