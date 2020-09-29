Ontario beefs up long-term care visitor policies amid COVID-19 surge

With the province in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic’s second wave, Premier Doug Ford announced restrictions to visitor policies at some long-term care homes on Tuesday.

Starting Monday, October 5, long-term care homes in areas deemed high-risk will be restricted to staff, essential visitors and caregivers.

Ford said staff is working to identify which areas will be deemed high risk using public health data.

He added that families and friends can sign up to be caregivers. “It’s easy to register,” he stressed. “So I highly encourage folks to take advantage of this. We must do everything we can to support those who are isolated during these difficult days.”

The premier also announced an additional $540 million for long-term care homes, with the money going towards additional staff and supplies, and renovations to improve infection control.

More to come