3 women injured, suspect dead in Mississauga assault

Three women are in hospital and a man is dead after an assault overnight in Mississauga.

Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Ponytrail Drive, in the Burnhamthorpe Road East and Rathburn Road East area, around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The assault happened inside the home of one of the victims.

Police say the three woman, one believed to be in her 20s, the second believed to be in her 50s, and the third believed to be in her 80s, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 45-year-old man, was found dead in a wooded area near the apartment.

There has been no word on how the suspect and the victims may have known each other, or what prompted the attack.